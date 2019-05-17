More than 100,000 gallons of wastewater discharged in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Texas (KLTV) -The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports a spill of over 100,000 gallons of wastewater occurred at South Bolton St. at Sunnydale Drive.
The cause of the problem is excessive rainfall. The immediate area is being flushed and disinfected.
The City of Jacksonville has issued this precautionary statement:
1. Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½ mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
2. Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.
3. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.
4. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
