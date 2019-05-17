Marshall police identify officer injured during pursuit

Officer Lastra called for an ambulance and then sat down to apply a tourniquet to his arm which was badly bleeding. He maintained his composure, gave his location, and informed MPD dispatch that the other officer was still in pursuit of Mr. Trammel. Detective James Wayman was returning home from a workout and heard the radio traffic from Officer Lastra and responded to assist. Detective Wayman observed that the first tourniquet had not completely stopped the bleeding and retrieved his tourniquet from his car and placed it onto Officer Lastra’s arm. He then remained with Officer Lastra until medical personnel arrived to treat Officer Lastra. Officer Lastra was stabilized at Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall and transferred to Christus Good Shepherd in Longview where he underwent emergency surgery to repair his injuries. Officer Lastra is home now, and he is expected to make a full recovery.