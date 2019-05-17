Marshall police identify officer injured during pursuit

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - From the Marshall Police Department:
On Monday, May 13, 2019, the Marshall Police Department responded to a welfare concern in the 2900 block of East Travis St. Officer Zach Lastra contacted Antonio Dejuan Trammel and learned that Mr. Trammel had an outstanding arrest warrant for a parole violation. Mr. Trammel ran from Officer Lastra and Officer Lastra pursued him. While Mr. Trammel fled from officers, Mr. Trammel struck an exterior glass pane window which shattered and caused severe lacerations to Officer Lastra’s left forearm while Officer Lastra attempted to arrest him. Mr. Trammel continued running east from a second MPD patrol officer, who was unaware of the severity of Officer Lastra’s injury.
Officer Lastra called for an ambulance and then sat down to apply a tourniquet to his arm which was badly bleeding. He maintained his composure, gave his location, and informed MPD dispatch that the other officer was still in pursuit of Mr. Trammel. Detective James Wayman was returning home from a workout and heard the radio traffic from Officer Lastra and responded to assist. Detective Wayman observed that the first tourniquet had not completely stopped the bleeding and retrieved his tourniquet from his car and placed it onto Officer Lastra’s arm. He then remained with Officer Lastra until medical personnel arrived to treat Officer Lastra. Officer Lastra was stabilized at Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall and transferred to Christus Good Shepherd in Longview where he underwent emergency surgery to repair his injuries. Officer Lastra is home now, and he is expected to make a full recovery.
Mr. Trammel was not located until Tuesday afternoon, and he was taken into custody without incident. In addition to the parole warrant Mr. Trammel was charged with Evading Arrest or Detention causing serious bodily injury and Evading Arrest or Detention with previous convictions. Mr. Trammel’s decision to run directly resulted in the injuries sustained by Officer Lastra.
The Marshall Police Department is extremely grateful for the community support for Officer Lastra and his family. When asked if he had anything he would like to say in this release Officer Lastra replied, “God answers prayers, and tourniquets save lives.”
