Lufkin family to be featured in new reality show ‘The Radkes’

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin family will soon share the hilarity and hijinks it typically shares with its social media followers with the entire country.
Author and social media influencer Melissa Radke and her family will be featured in the ‘The Radkes’, a new six-episode, half-hour reality show set to air on USA Network.
Radke has created hundreds of videos on social media featuring her family, covering various topics like motherhood, confidence, and empowering other women. According to USA Network, Radke’s videos collectively garnered more than 40 million views worldwide, and in no time, Melissa became an often unspoken voice that people connected with.
“Really, Lufkin and the East Texas area became a character on this show, so I think people can expect to see their life on screen,” said Melissa Radke. “Now don’t get me wrong, they’re also going to see big hair and a big mouth, but I think my -- I call them my big, loud, Southern family -- I think they look like a lot of people’s family."
Not only does Radke believe people will connect with her family values, but her family itself. She said there’s something about “not knowing what you’re doing as a parent” that’s endearing to audiences, especially in smaller towns like Lufkin.
'The very things I thought people would not like about me are the things that they’ve most responded to," said Radke. “I’m a terrible parent -- I don’t know what I’m doing half the time! Neither does anyone else. I can’t contour my face -- neither can any other woman in the world. I’m just a mom who had some things to say, and I wanted to share those in a vulnerable way.”
‘The Radkes’ will premier June 4 on USA Network.
“We never thought that would happen. It’s been a rollercoaster ride; we’re so proud of how the show has turned out,” Radke said. “What a beautiful experience for our family. The truth is: if the show fails, we have made a memory a lot of people don’t get to make.”
As for what’s next, Radke said she’s working on a second book, and looks forward to the possibility of shooting a second season of ‘The Radkes.’
