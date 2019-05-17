LIVESTREAM: Longview High School grads to receive diplomas after speech from ’88 grad Matthew McConaughey

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview ISD officials say that this year’s 567 graduates of Longview High School will have a special guest speaker delivering the commencement speech on Friday night, himself an alumnus of Longview High School.
Tonight’s commencement speaker is LHS 1988 grad and Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.
You can watch the livestream of the graduation right here, and on East Texas Now, as well, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The district said, “Longview High School seniors will be celebrating a special milestone May 18, as they close out their high school careers and receive their diplomas.”
McConaughey showed huge support for the Lobos football team this past season leading up to their state championship win. He showed up for the Lobos in Austin when they were honored in front of the 86th Texas Legislature on March 6., 2019 in the House of Representatives.
Graduation ceremonies will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Lobo Stadium in Longview on Friday, May 17.
