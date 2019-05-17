Lines down at Front St, Broadway after 18-wheeler hits power pole in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Downed power lines are affecting traffic at the intersection of Front Street and Broadway near downtown Tyler.
At this time, all southbound lanes of South Broadway Avenue are shut down at Elm Street and all northbound lanes are closed at Front Street. All northbound traffic at the intersection is being rerouted.
According to Tyler police, power lines are currently down in the street and wrapped around the truck. Tyler police say it is still an active scene and traffic may be further affected.
Tyler police are asking for motorists to avoid the area if possible.
No injuries have been reported.
An Oncor crew has arrived at the scene.
This is a developing story. KLTV will continue to update the story as details become available.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.