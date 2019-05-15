I-20E reopens in wake of big rig wreck; traffic backed up for 6 miles

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A portion of eastbound Interstate 20 is back open hours after a wreck Wednesday.
The Louisiana highway department, however, reports that traffic still is backed up for about six miles.
The driver of the eastbound tractor-trailer rig involved in the accident told crash investigators he dozed off, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.
The 18-wheeler left the highway, struck a guardrail and flipped onto its side.
No injuries were reported.
Workers had to off-load the contents of the 18-wheeler then upright the vehicle.
Congestion had reached the Texas state line.
Meantime, the Louisiana highway department reports, eastbound traffic was being detoured via U.S. Highway 80 at Waskom, Texas.
Motorists could get back on eastbound I-20 at Exit 5 in Louisiana, LaDOTD said.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.