VIDEO: Processional of dozens of law enforcement vehicles lead Alto police officer to funeral home

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An Alto police officer has died in a Tyler hospital, and his brothers and sisters in blue escorted his remains in a long processional to a funeral home on Thursday night.
Officer Keith Radcliff was an active duty police officer who died after medical complications this week. He was an organ donor, so others can continue to live, according to the announcement made by The East Texas Patriot Guard. His last wishes have been honored, and on Thursday night, Officer Radcliff will be taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
He will not travel alone, however. According to Tyler Police Department PIO Don Martin, 40 to 50 police officers escorted the hearse containing the officer’s remains along the route to Jacksonville. People who want to pay their respects were encouraged to wear blue and to line up along South Broadway starting at Cumberland Road and going southward.
Officer Radcliff’s funeral will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Rusk.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.