Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: As we head into the afternoon, we’ll quickly warm back into the middle 80s with increasing cloud cover and maybe a stray afternoon shower, mostly for Deep East Texas. Heading into tomorrow, strong to severe storms return to the forecast, so a First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Saturday. Starting in the early morning hours scattered showers will be possible before a line of strong storms arrives in East Texas by late morning/noon time. The line of strong to severe storms will slowly push through East Texas through the afternoon/early evening hours with a few remaining scattered showers possibly staying around for the first half of Sunday before clearing out by the afternoon. Right now the greatest threats are damaging winds and flash flooding but pockets of quarter-half dollar size hail will be possible as well as isolated tornadoes. We will get a brief break in the rain Sunday night before showers and a few thundershowers are again possible on Monday, then another round of moderate rainfall arrives on Tuesday with better chances for heavier rain focused more on our northern counties. At this time, rainfall totals through the next 7 days range from 1.00″-2.00″ which doesn’t sound like much but due to our currently very saturated grounds and full rivers/lakes, any rain in East Texas is too much rain. Please be very careful on the roadways and take flooding seriously. Scattered showers and thundershowers possible on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and then sunshine on Thursday. Stay weather aware and safe this weekend! We will let you know if anything changes.