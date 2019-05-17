First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms expected in East Texas by late Saturday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Strong thunderstorms will develop Friday night in western Texas and progress eastward overnight into early Saturday morning. These storms will form a line that will move into the western edge of East Texas by late morning and into the midday hours.
As these storms move into East Texas, more moisture and more unstable air will cause strengthening of the line. Most of East Texas is under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms Saturday with the main threats being high straight line winds.
Small hail and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out with these storms. Though rainfall amounts do not look excessive, any heavy rainfall will cause flooding concerns, especially near area creeks, rivers and lakes. The line of storms will progress through East Texas during the afternoon hours. By late evening, the threat for severe weather will begin to diminish, but some rain could last into early Sunday morning before clearing skies are expected Sunday afternoon.
