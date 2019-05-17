Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Another nice evening ahead with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Winds will continue to be breezy at times and temperatures will stay in the 70s through tomorrow morning. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely and the risk for severe thunderstorms. Tomorrow will begin mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures near 70 degrees. A few areas of sprinkles or drizzle are possible. A line of thunderstorms will develop to the west of East Texas and move into our area by late morning and into the midday hours. As this line of storms moves into this region, it will encounter more moisture and more unstable air which could cause storms to strengthen. Most of East Texas is under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms with high winds being the main threat. Some small hail is possible and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. Even though high rainfall amounts are not expected, rain could be heavy at times and falling onto already saturated ground means flash flooding could be a concern especially near area lakes, creeks and rivers. The severe weather threat will diminish by Saturday evening but some rain could last into early Sunday morning with clearing possible by Sunday afternoon. More rain chances will continue into early next week.