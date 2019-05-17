East Texas Christian School closing after 25 years

Additionally, for those students currently enrolled in 11th grade, I am contacting Kings Academy, Longview Christian School and Christian Heritage to determine if they will allow for the dual credit/graduation options that we currently offer our students. I will keep you posted on these matters. Also, if your student is currently a junior it is very possible that they may have an option to graduate with the ETCS foundation diploma this year. This would require a meeting with me and/or Mrs. Slaughter immediately and we can explain this in more detail. I will take those appointments for this next Saturday since it involves some work on the part of the student and myself.