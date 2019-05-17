DPS: Multiple people arrested for online solicitation of minor

From the Texas Department of Public Safety
TYLER, TX- Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Gregg County District Attorney Investigators, Longview Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, FBI and ICE-ERO, supported by agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol and Texas Ranger Division arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor during an operation Wednesday and Thursday. The suspects were arrested when they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.
The undercover officers arrested the following persons:
Rayme Everrett, 18 of Tyler
Manuel Huerta, 28 of Bullard
Randall Earl Powell, 55 of Longview
Gary Dean Tennison, 54 of Henderson
All were booked into the Gregg County Jail.
Solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and during the course of that conversation, the defendant asks (or solicits) the minor to meet them for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act. Online Solicitation of a Minor under Texas Penal Code Section 33.021 is a felony of the second degree. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.