Cutting costs for a plentiful catfish harvest

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you are considering feeding out catfish for a later large harvest Texas A&M Agrilife agents say it it doesn’t have to be expensive.
That’s because catfish have a very good feed to gain ration. Agents say that your initial purchase of fingerlings and the feed will be most of your production costs. You should feed only what the catfish will eat in 10-15 minutes to avoid any waste.
If you let overly large catfish to continue to feed then expect your costs for the actual catfish harvested to increase dramatically.
Another tip is to consider that only about 60 percent of your pond’s catfish will be harvested with a traditional “hook and line” method. So you’ll want to remove unwanted fish and seine the pond to remove the vast majority of catfish for an economical approach to excellent catfish fillets this fall.
