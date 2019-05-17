Confusion in Smith County GOP politics

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Smith County Republican Party Chairman Brent Thompson will likely remain in his position according to Republican Party of Texas Chairman James R. Dickey.
A certified letter was sent to Thompson asking if he had abandoned the office of County Chair. It was reported to Dickey that the letter was not received, and so the process will be repeated.
Dickey explained the letter is not a command to leave office, it is a question of whether Thompson abandoned the office. Dickey said he thinks Thompson will say no, therefore his position as Smith County Chair will remain secure.
Wendy Osburn, the secretary for the SCRP in a statement said a meeting was scheduled for May 30 to re-elect a chair. Dickey says it’s unlikely this will happen.
