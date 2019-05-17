Bullard High School anglers win state bass fishing championship

BULLARD Texas (KLTV) -The Bullard High School bass fishing team has caught a big one, reeling in a state championship.
Winning state is the goal of most high school athlete. Whether it’s on the field, the court, the diamond or the lake. Brock Davis and Bryce Nelson are no different.
“There’s always that feeling, there’s always that drive that you want to. You have the mindset that you’re going to do that,” says Brock Davis, Bullard High School Junior.
“I had it in the back of my head the entire time. You know you go in there wanting to win, telling yourself you’re going to win, and we did just that,” adds Bryce Nelson, Bullard High School Junior.”
Their teamwork is key to their success.
“We had several tournaments in the beginning of the year and then and then we qualified for regionals and then after regionals we qualified for state,” explains Davis.
A field of 282 teams battled it out on Cedar Creek Lake in Athens this past weekend in the Texas High School Bass Association tournament. Davis and Nelson posted a two-day total of 29.28 pounds to score the come-from-behind victory.
“It was awesome, it was something to remember. It was unbelievable really. As soon as we walked up there and saw the weight, we both just freaked out,” says Nelson.
The tournament format was a five-fish limit per day and the team with the heaviest combined total weight at the end of the tournament took first place.
“For the first day we had a five fish limit of 19.38 pounds and the second day we also had a five fish limit for 9.91 pounds.
The pair of anglers are fired up to represent their school while do the activity they love the most.
“People ask you where you’re from and you tell them Bullard and they don’t know. Bullard is small. Not a whole lot of people know about it so it’s kind of crazy little town of Bullard won state,” says Davis.
But neither one lost sight of the hard work and techniques that have got them this far.
Just keep pushing through. You may not do very good one day, but you've got another day to come out and try again,” explains Nelson.
Chris Fite, who is the captain for the students, says the state championship was the result of the tireless preparation and resolve of both for Nelson and Davis.
“The adrenaline rush, the competition, but I like seeing them pick up new things and I like seeing them have success. Netting their fish when they catch a big one, it makes it all worth it,” adds Fite.
The tournament provided lessons they will take with them as they continue their fishing careers, and one good story that will last a lifetime.
“Do what you love. Do whatever is fun to you. Just go out and do it,” adds Davis.
The pair of anglers won a pair of $7500 scholarships. Both say they plan to join a college fishing team together once they graduate.
