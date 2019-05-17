Blackened Bayou Chicken by Copeland’s New Orleans of Longview

Blackened Bayou Chicken by Copeland’s New Orleans of Longview
Blackened Bayou Chicken by Copeland's New Orleans in Longview. (Source: Picasa)
May 17, 2019 at 3:17 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 3:17 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a restaurant-quality restaurant that you can make at home with this recipe, shared by Etta Stephens with Copeland’s New Orleans in Longview.

Blackened Bayou Chicken by Copeland’s New Orleans of Longview

1 seasoned chicken breast

1 teaspoon Tony’s seasoning

6 ounces of rice

2 tablespoons butter

1 ounce tasso (or try one of these substitutions)

2 tablespoons chopped green onions

2 ounces crawfish

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

4 ounces heavy cream

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.