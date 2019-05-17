Angelina, TJC learn national opponents

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lady Apaches of Tyler Junior College and the Lady Roadrunners of Angelina College are getting ready to leave for St.George, Utah for the 2019 NJCAA National Softball Tournament.
After winning the Region XIV Tournament, TJC received the automatic berth while AC was given an at-large berth.
The No.4 seeded TJC will begin play on May 22 at 6 pm against No.13 seeded Indian Hills. The 12 seeded Lady Roadrunners will start at the same time against the 5 seeded Salt Lake. The way the bracket works, TJC and Angelina could play in the second round which would be the seventh time the two teams have played this year.
