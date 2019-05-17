Alto Police Department gives community chance to honor officer who died on duty

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Services will be held this weekend for an Alto police officer who died Thursday afternoon.
Officer Bryan Keith Radcliff’s patrol unit, along with a wreath, will be parked Friday at the four-way stop in Alto. The public will be able to stop by and honor Radcliff.
Alto Police Chief Jeremy Jackson said Radcliff was half a mile from home when he took a disturbance call. Jackson said Radcliff checked on the woman who had called 911 and was returning back to his car when he collapsed.
Jackson said the woman then called 911 to get help for Radcliff. The woman call 911 again, this time for Officer Radcliff. He said the officer suffered a massive brain bleed.
"It’s tough. A month ago we had tornadoes come through with destruction of property and loss of lives. I would do it 20 times if it meant not losing (an) officer, “ Jackson said.
Radcliff is described as a family man. He leaves behind numerous children and grandchildren. Radcliff was 50 years old.
Visitation is set for 1 p.m., Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Rusk, and his funeral will be at 2 p.m., Sunday.
