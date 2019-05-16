Tyler man with gang affiliations sentenced to 18 years in prison for evading arrest

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury has convicted and sentenced a man who is reported to have documented gang affiliations.
Alexandro Camacho, 37, of Tyler, was arrested following an incident in mid-December 2018, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman stated. Members of the Tyler Police Department’s specialized bike unit were searching for Camacho, as he was a suspect in an ongoing investigation and had an active parole warrant for his arrest. When the officers found Camacho, he fled into City Park. He was ultimately found there and arrested.
Smith County prosecutors Emil Mikkelsen and Richard Vance introduced evidence of Camacho’s lengthy criminal history, including a prior evading arrest and three prior felonies for Burglary, Theft and Retaliation against a Peace Officer. In addition, the jury was presented with evidence of Camacho’s documented gang affiliations, the DA’s office said.
According to Texas law, the punishment range for the evading arrest charge was able to be enhanced to a maximum 20 year sentence because Camacho was proven in court to be a habitual offender. The jury returned a verdict of 18 years in prison for Camacho.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.