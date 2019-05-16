Tyler K-9 awarded 1st place for narcotics detection

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of the most significant task forces in law enforcement has been awarded for their hard work and dedication, and all they ask in return is for a little ear rub.
“Everything she does is for her toy, and all of the work that she does is for that toy,” Tyler officer Garrett Martin says.
But 6-year-old K-9 officer ‘Izzie’ is deserving of much more than just a tennis ball. The Tyler police officer is a first-place champ.
“She won first place in the NNDDA narcotics detection competition and she also won the ‘bark bandit trooper’ award which is for the top points for any dog over 5 years old,” Officer Martin says.
The National Narcotic Detector Dog Association awarded Izzie a beautiful trophy along with a year's worth of free dog food.
Izzie was one of 120 dogs that came from all over the nation to compete.
And seven other K-9′s from an East Texas law enforcement program placed in the top 50.
“We have a K-9 that will bite that does patrol, that will sniff for drugs, and they will track using ground disturbance,” Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says his K-9′s have been a crucial part of the force, helping with the investigations of the last five homicides in the county.
So, don’t be fooled by the wet nose and furry paws; these dogs are born to protect and serve.
The purpose of the NNDDA is to provide training pertaining to the laws of search and seizure, utilizing scent detector dogs and a method of certification for court purposes.
