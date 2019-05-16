Two injured after pipe separates on Rusk County oilfield

RUSK COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Two people were injured after a pipe separated and struck them in a Rusk County oilfield.
According to Sheriff Jeff Price, crews were responding to an oilfield Thursday morning on County Road 311, about 3 miles outside of Henderson. Two workers were pulling a pipe out of a wellhead when the pipe separated.
One man was struck in the head and was airlifted to a hospital in Tyler. The other man was hit in the back and driven to a local hospital.
Further details were not immediately available. Their identities have not been released at this time.
