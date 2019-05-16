TJC moves to championship game, Angelina in must-win situation

But Tyler’s outfield turned in a pair of potential game savers: Centerfielder Tanjala Smith rand down Nikki Whitehead’s deep drive to the game in the fifth inning – saving at least one run while ending the inning – and right fielder Maleah Olvera made a spectacular, over-the-shoulder grab of Riley Garret’s deep drive in the sixth to save two runs and thwart another AC rally.