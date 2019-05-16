Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Another quiet start with temperatures ranging in the 60s with lots of sunshine. Mostly clear and sunny skies for this afternoon as we quickly warm up into the middle to upper 80s for highs with a southerly breeze at 5-10 mph. Friday will have much of the same but with our southerly winds a bit breezier and increasing clouds throughout the day with just a stray afternoon shower possible, mostly for Deep East Texas. Things change as we head into the weekend and a large portion of East Texas has been placed under an Enhanced Risk (30%) for severe weather so a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday. We’ll stay mostly dry to start out the weekend but as we head into the afternoon on Saturday, a line of strong to severe storms will begin to move into East Texas. Depending on how fast the line moves through, these storms could persist into the overnight hours which would increase the flash flooding threat. Gusty damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will also be a concern as these storms roll through. Partly sunny skies on Sunday with a slight chance for scattered showers and storms, mostly in the morning and temperatures in the middle 80s. Another round of partly cloudy skies and slight chances for showers and an isolated thunderstorm on Monday, then strong storms are expected again on Tuesday afternoon. By the time we hit the middle part of next week, we could see 1.50″-2.50″ of additional rainfall. Folks, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts but please stay weather aware as we get closer to the weekend. We’ll keep you updated.