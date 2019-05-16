2 people injured in car-motorcycle wreck on SH 64 near Toll 49 overpass

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a motorcycle that occurred on State Highway 64 near the Toll 49 overpass Thursday afternoon.
Emergency personnel treated the motorcyclist at the scene for unknown injuries. When he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, he was awake, sitting up, and wearing a neck brace.
A female passenger on the motorcycle was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries before East Texas News got to the scene.
Traffic in the westbound lanes of SH 64 is slow. The Loop 49 southbound entrance at the overpass is congested as well.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, UT EMS personnel, and Dixie Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to the crash.
