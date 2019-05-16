2 people dead, 1 person injured after shooting incident in Van Zandt County

The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Van Zandt County late Wednesday night that left two people including the suspect, dead and one person injured.
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a call for assistance from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office regarding a disturbance call on County Road 4710 east of FM 773 late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
“While responding to the scene, several 911 calls were received from the residence advising someone had been shot.,” the press release stated. “When officers arrived, they saw a person lying on the ground near the driveway.”
Law enforcement officers at the scene were met with gunfire from a suspect near the house, the press release stated. After officers returned fire, the suspect allegedly ran behind the house. The suspect was later found dead near the home, the press release stated.
It has been determined that two people were shot at the home before law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. A man and a woman were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler for treatment of their injuries.
“The male died at the hospital, and the female’s condition is unknown,” the press release stated.
The Texas Rangers will be leading the investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available, the press release stated.
