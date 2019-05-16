East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few more days to continue to dry out here in East Texas before more rain moves in. Lots of sunshine through Thursday with a partly cloudy sky expected on Friday with a very, very small chance for a shower or two. On Saturday, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms are expected to move into the area during the afternoon/evening and even into the nighttime hours. Strong winds and a Flash Flooding risk will be the greatest risks. As we get closer to Saturday, we will tweak the risks for East Texas. Sunday and Monday, only scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be possible and then on Tuesday, we may be looking at some stronger storms over the northern sections of East Texas, generally north of Interstate 20. That will be looked at closely over the next few days as well. The First Alert: Disruptive Weather Outlook for Saturday and Tuesday are RED or a very good chance for the weather to disrupt your outdoor plans. We are still looking at a few isolated thundershowers to occur on Wednesday, too. Temperatures should remain on the warm side with lows in the middle 60s to middle 70s and highs should remain in the middle 80s. Please remain Weather Alert over the next week or so, especially on Saturday and Tuesday.