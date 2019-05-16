Officials: Leave wildlife alone; some animals displaced by storm damage, flooding

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Recent storms aren’t just causing problems for humans. Wildlife officials say downed trees and flooding have displaced wildlife, including birds, squirrels and snakes.
“Every spring we deal with wildlife. We deal with babies being born. We deal with the influx of animals that are coming in just due to the time of year. But when you add on top of that the recent storms, the damage to the trees, the flooding, then that kind of amplifies that and we actually have more than what we normally have,” said
Longview Animal Control Officer Chris Kemper.
He says the best thing you can do is leave those animals alone.
“Mother Nature is very good at what she does. When you have floods. When you have animals’ homes that have been destroyed, you have these animals and they’re looking for new places to go. You have mothers who are moving their babies to safe spots. It takes a little bit of time, and the worst thing we can do as people is step in and try to help her and take her babies away because then we have to care for them and often times that’s a death sentence for those animals,” Kemper said.
There’s also the increased risk of contracting disease and spreading disease carrying parasite by interacting with wild animals.
