Officials: Leave wildlife alone; some animals displaced by storm damage, flooding

“Mother Nature is very good at what she does. When you have floods. When you have animals’ homes that have been destroyed, you have these animals and they’re looking for new places to go. You have mothers who are moving their babies to safe spots. It takes a little bit of time, and the worst thing we can do as people is step in and try to help her and take her babies away because then we have to care for them and often times that’s a death sentence for those animals,” Kemper said.