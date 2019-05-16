Newton County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in finding missing man

Newton County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in finding missing man
Michael Ashworth, a 39-year-old Newton County man, has been missing since April 227. (Source: Newton County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass | May 16, 2019 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated May 16 at 10:26 AM

NEWTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 39-year-old man who has been missing since April 27.

According to a press release, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a family member who said that Michael Paul Ashworth has been missing since April 27.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Ashworth was last seen in the Bon Wier area of Newton County, the press release stated.

“He told family members that he had a bad argument with a man,” the press release stated. “The man he had the argument with is known to be a violent person.”

Anyone with any information about Ashworth’s whereabouts is urged to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 379-3636.

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.