Newton County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in finding missing man

NEWTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 39-year-old man who has been missing since April 27.
According to a press release, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a family member who said that Michael Paul Ashworth has been missing since April 27.
He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
Ashworth was last seen in the Bon Wier area of Newton County, the press release stated.
“He told family members that he had a bad argument with a man,” the press release stated. “The man he had the argument with is known to be a violent person.”
Anyone with any information about Ashworth’s whereabouts is urged to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 379-3636.
