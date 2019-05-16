Mount Pleasant police: Burglary suspect found attempting to break through house’s exterior wall

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A burglary suspect was arrested by Mount Pleasant police while he was attempting to escape from authorities by breaking through a house’s exterior wall.
According to Mount Pleasant police, 24-year-old Oscar Banda, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on Monday after police found him inside a home he was allegedly burglarizing.
Mount Pleasant police reported they received a call reporting a burglary in progress in the 300 block of West 8th Street. According to police, a witness reported seeing a man forcibly enter a residence. The witness knew the homeowner was at work and reported never seeing the man before.
When police arrived, they attempted to communicate with the man in order to get him to exit and surrender. Mount Pleasant police said officers at the back of the residence could hear what sounded like the suspect attempting to break the back exterior wall.
When SWAT officers arrived at the scene, they entered the residence and found Banda reportedly trying to break through an exterior wall inside a cabinet as an attempt to escape. Banda allegedy refused to comply with verbal commands and a Taser was used.
Banda then surrendered and was taken into custody, according to Mount Pleasant police.
Banda was booked into the Titus County Jail and charged with burglary of a habitation and resisting arrest.
