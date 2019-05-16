Lone Star woman invites police over to discuss civil matter, ends up arrested on drug charges

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon when police found drugs in her home after she invited them inside.
Lone Star Police Department posted on their Facebook page that a woman who lives on Byrne Street had invited officers into her home to discuss a civil matter. The officers questioned the woman when a strong odor of marijuana came from inside the residence.
The woman said yes, marijuana had been smoked in the home that morning. She then invited the officers to walk through the residence to prove that she had nothing illegal in the home, police said.
Officers followed the suspect into a bedroom, and saw marijuana in plain view in the room, police said. When they asked her about it, they say she replied, “I forgot about that; but it’s not mine and please don’t look anywhere else.”
Officers secured the scene and applied for a search warrant, which was granted and secured. When they searched the home, they say they found several bags containing meth residue, several marijuana roaches, rolling papers, straws used to snort narcotics, a bong used to smoke marijuana, and three clear plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine, weighing about 2.2 grams.
The police arrested the woman and booked her into the Morris County Jail. She was booked in on the offense of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than one gram - less than four grams, a third degree felony.
