Harrison County JP arrested on abuse of official capacity, theft charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a Harrison County justice of the peace on abuse of official capacity and theft charges Thursday.
Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Megan Nicole Grigsby booked into the Harrison County Jail on an abuse of official capacity charge and a theft between $2,500 and $30,000 charge. She was released later Thursday after she posted a collective bond amount of $10,000.
The warrants for her arrest were issued by the 71st Judicial District Court.
No further information is available at this time.
