Grace Lady Cougars on the hunt for championship

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Headed to the state softball tournament the Lady Cougars can almost taste a championship season but first things first.
For instance last week, they hosted their first playoff game in nearly 20 years is great start.
“It was very exciting, Grace had some success in years past, but it’s been quite awhile. To host our first playoff game on this particular field was very, very exciting. Girls were very excited. Parents and the community came out to support us very well,” said Grace Softball Coach Mickey Akin.
This team is loaded with winners from different class range, and that is perhaps the key to their overall success-everyone chips in.
“You know I was a little nervous coming into the season just because we lost three seniors, who all three of them played in the infield. But we got a lot--a lot of new freshmen that were really great to the team," said two base player, Sheldon Furqueron. “They brought a lot of energy so I think we had a lot of success because of their energy and everything they brought to the table. They really stepped up and became and become the greatest freshmen I ever played with,”
There are no heroes. Everybody gets credit because that’s how teams that have chemistry behave--like winners.
“You know we’re all spread out over throughout grades at Grace and sometimes within the team. That’s kind of hard to do at Grace because we tend to be kind of segregated but within the team there has been none of that. No seniority or anything like that, whoever’s the best that’s who plays,” said Furqueron.
“We’re very close like she said seniors sophomores and freshmen and junior all are like unified together, we always hang out during practice as well, like during the rest of the day we’re very close,” said catcher Hadley Brewer.
The Grace Community Lady Cougars are in lock step and have hopes of getting out of their semi finals with Brook Hill.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.