Fred’s closing an additional 104 stores, 7 in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fred’s, a discount general store and pharmacy, has announced the closure of an additional 104 stores across the U.S. - including two more in East Texas.
In April the company announced it was closing 159 stores. Seven East Texas locations will be impacted. Those include Tyler, Gladewater, Kilgore, Whitehouse and Lindale.
Thursday, the Hallsville and White Oak stores were added to that list.
The company made the decision to close “underperforming stores” following an evaluation of the stores’ portfolios, “including historical and recent store performance and the timing of lease expirations, among other factors," according to a press release.
Liquidation sales are expected to begin immediately.
