First Alert Weather Day: East Texas at enhanced risk of severe weather Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Another strong storm system is heading toward East Texas.
Friday will be warm and dry for the most part, but showers and thunderstorms will develop late Friday in North Texas and continue overnight into early Saturday morning. As these storms move closer to East Texas during the day Saturday, they will encounter very moist and unstable air. This will cause strengthening and a line of strong storms will move through the region Saturday afternoon.
A few storms could also develop ahead of the line of storms earlier in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has put East Texas into an Enhanced Risk, or 30-percent chance, for significant severe weather. The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding. Isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out.
As you plan your Saturday, make sure to stay weather aware through the day and keep your First Alert Weather App handy.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.