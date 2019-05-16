Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: A nice evening ahead with fair skies and warm temperatures. Winds will be breezy through the afternoon, but begin to calm a bit overnight. Expect temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 60s by morning. Another nice, warm day for Friday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with breezy south winds Friday afternoon and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s. A very slight chance late Friday for an isolated shower or two, but much better rain chances are on the way Saturday along with the chance for severe thunderstorms. Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Strong storms are expected to develop to the west of East Texas overnight Friday and move into the area Saturday during the day. These storms will strengthen as they move into more unstable air. Expect gusty winds and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding. Hail and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out with these storms. The rain will continue into the evening and possibly into early Sunday morning before coming to an end briefly. Some clearing is possible by Sunday afternoon. More rain chances are on the way for early next week.