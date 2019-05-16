Hollywood icon Doris Day’s legacy lives on at East Texas equine center

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - Hollywood icon Doris Day may have made her living by starring in films like Pillow Talk and Calamity Jane, but she will no doubt be remembered in one East Texas town for her passion for animal welfare.
Day’s legacy lives on in Murchison, where a horse rescue and adoption center was opened in her name in 2011. The Doris Day Equine Center’s opening was made possible thanks in part to a $250,000 grant from the Doris Day Animal Foundation.
Over the years, abandoned, neglected, or displaced horses have found a home there. The equine center includes an education center, stables, a staging facility, and a horse playground. The Doris Day Animal Foundation has continued to support the facility in recent years.
While those at the ranch said they’re sad to hear of Day’s passing, they also said the animals she helped at the ranch were living proof of her continuous impact.
