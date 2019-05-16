East Texas Ag News: Prices for cattle and hay

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
These are from the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett. All feeder steers and heifers on the lighter weight classes ended a full three to five dollars lower on average compared to last week. Heavier class averages ended between one and three dollars higher.
Slaughter cows were a full three dollars stronger. Slaughter bulls ended around three dollars lower. Demand continues to remain decent in Crockett with brisk activity on buyer bidding.
Now to your hay news from the USDA weekly Texas Hay Report. It shows alfalfa selling steady to five dollars lower. This is as producers around the state are cleaning out barns to make room for their new crop that’s just weeks away.
Meantime, other hay classes remained unchanged. Here in East Texas, coastal bermuda producers are still being delayed due to fields being too wet. We’re told most producers have not been able to fertilize yet.
For the latest, local Ag news, click over to ETXAgNews.com.