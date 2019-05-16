Construction on eastbound lanes of I-20 causes traffic backup in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is backed up for several miles on a stretch of Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County because of road construction.
Texas Department of Transportation crews have the eastbound inside lane of I-20 closed for road work near Mile Marker 519 in Van Zandt County. As a result, eastbound traffic is backed up several miles.
Motorists traveling that section of I-20 might want to consider taking alternate routes or planning for extra travel time.
