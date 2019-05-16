Civilians help pull man from burning car in Payne Springs wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Payne Springs Fire and Rescue had some help from people passing by a car wreck at around 11:30 Thursday morning.
Adam Robinson the chief of PSFR said when he arrived at the scene, three minutes after the call, civilians had already pulled a man from a burning car and dragged him thirty-five feet away from the fire.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash with one car on fire and a second vehicle starting to catch on fire. The accident scene was spread out over almost 100 yards in the area of Frazier Ln and TX-198.
Chief Robinson said two nurses also helped out. Four patients total were transported to the hospital for treatment. The man pulled from the burning car was conscious and alert when he was taken away from the scene.
Chief Robinson said the recent rains helped because a fast moving grass fire could have easily happened with two burning cars.
Robinson is hopeful the people who helped with the rescue, and the nurses at the scene will reach out, because he wants to thank them personally.
The story has been posted on PSFR’s Facebook page and has had over 100 views, so hopefully they will be reached.
Robinson said normally we ask for civilians not to risk their own safety and not to move patients but in this case they made the absolute right decision and helped save a life.
