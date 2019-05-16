City of Cushing issues boil water notice for some parts of town

CUSHING, TEXAS (KLTV) - The City of Cushing has issued a boil water notice for a portion of customers.
City of Cushing Manager of Utilities Brian Belafield said those impacted include residents who live east of the intersection of County Road 967 and State Highway 204 in Cushing.
Belafield says there is a leak and crews are trying to figure out where they need to do repairs. For now, customers are advised to boil everything for human consumption until further notice.
A rescind notice will be issued when it is safe to no longer boil water.
