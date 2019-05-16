Angelina College, Tyler Junior College move on to NJCAA nationals

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners are heading back to the national tournament for the first time since 2014.
The NJCAA announced that two teams from region XIV would get into the field this year.
On Thursday afternoon the Lady Runners beat San Jac 5-4, advancing to the Championship game to face Tyler Junior College. Tyler won the game and will move on as the automatic qualifier.
AC will go on to the national tournament as an at-large.
Angelina last won it all in 2014.
See an emotional interview with Coach Mark Mattson prior to the championship game with TJC below.
