Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: I hope you are ready for some sunshine! Today will we will see lots of sun helping us warm into the middle 80s. Overnight we will cool to the lower 60s. Tomorrow and Friday will both be sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s. Saturday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. We are expecting strong to possibly severe storms to come through East Texas. Timing as of now looks to be afternoon and evening but we will continue to keep you updated. Stay Weather Aware and be sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded. Clouds, rain, and upper 80s will stick around to end the weekend and start the work week making for a humid few days.