WEBXTRA: A man has been working at Tyler Pipe for 60 years

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - In a day and age where most people don’t even make it 20 years with the same company, the fact that Tyler Pipe has an employee who is still working there after 60 years is pretty impressive.
James Madison, a crane operator for Tyler Pipe, has been working for the company longer than most people have been alive. When he started working for the company, Dwight D. Eisenhower was still the president of the United States.
Tyler Pipe will be throwing Madison a party on May 22.
East Texas News went to Tyler Pipe Wednesday to learn about what Madison does and why he’s been working there for so long. We’ll have more on this later.
