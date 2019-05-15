WATCH LIVE: Tyler mayor delivers 2019 State of the City address

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 12:39 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Mayor Martin Heines is set to deliver the 2019 State of the City address.

The event is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler. Watch it live here.

During Heines’ 2018 address he focused heavily on city infrastructure, highlighting the city’s then-newly constructed bike trails, park improvements and a traffic reduction plan to help the city’s aging traffic light system.

Heines told business and community leaders in attendance that over the next decade he anticipated the city would spend $100 million on 100 projects to improve and rebuild water and water waste systems.

