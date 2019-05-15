Sulphur Springs man struck, killed by train while walking bike across tracks

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) - A Sulphur Springs man was killed after officials said he was struck by a train last Friday.
According to Judge Brad Cummings, Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace for Hopkins County, just after 5 p.m. on Friday, May 10, William Wileman, 51, of Sulphur Springs was riding his bike when he got off it to walk it across train tracks on Locust Street. Judge Cummings said that’s when Wileman was struck by a train.
Wileman was transported to Christus Mother Francis-Sulphur Springs where he later died from his injuries.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.