State finds Camp County Jail non-compliant for sally port, observation logs

PITTSBURG, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has added the Camp County Jail to its non-compliant list following an inspection report earlier this month.
Two violations are listed in an inspection report dated May 7.
The first alleges a power-operated lock on the entrance door into the sally port is inoperable and the door is malfunctioning “in such a way that manual operation is not available either.” The second alleges that observation logs do not document that staff are observing inmates in a holding cell or detoxification cell every 30 minutes.
Counties are listed as non-compliant once they receive verification that the county has received official notice. Once they are determined to be compliant, the jails are removed from the list.
