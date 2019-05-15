East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Looking very good through most of this work week with just a slight chance for a few PM showers and/or thundershowers late on Friday afternoon and/or evening. As we head into the weekend, a strong upper-level system moves into the State of Texas and will likely send a few strong to severe thunderstorms over East Texas during the day on Saturday and a few more into the night-time hours. Gusty winds are likely to be the greatest threat from these storms along with some heavy rainfall, lightning/thunder and a slight chance for an isolated tornado to pass through the area. It is still several days away, and we will make any changes to this forecast as soon as we deem necessary. At this time, we have increased the Disruptive Weather Outlook to RED, or HIGH for this time period. A Medium threat for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as some afternoon/evening showers and thundershowers will be possible. Please stay tuned for further updates. Temperatures during the next 7 days should remain fairly warm with lows staying in the 60s through Friday morning and then increasing into the lower 70s through next Tuesday. Afternoon highs should remain in the middle 80s through the period.