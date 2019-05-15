EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another nice start with fair skies and temperatures in the lower 60s this morning. Light winds and lots of sunshine are expected again today. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 80s. Sunny skies continue through the rest of the work week. South winds will begin to pick up by the end of the week, gusting to 15-20 mph by Friday afternoon. This brings in more moisture ahead of the next storm system that reaches East Texas this weekend. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop west of the area and move into East Texas Saturday afternoon. There is a slight chance that some of these storms could become strong to severe. The rain could last overnight Saturday into early Sunday with a break for Sunday afternoon. A few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible again at the beginning of next week.