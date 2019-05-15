‘Game of Thrones’ fans demand remake of season 8, sign online petition

(Gray News) – Fans of “Game of Thrones” are getting a bit surly as the show’s eighth and final season nears its end.
Some are demanding a redo.
Tens of thousands have signed a Change.org petition, calling for HBO to “remake ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 with competent writers.”
Last week’s episode, “The Bells,” was the lowest-rated ever on Rotten Tomatoes.
Despite their misgivings, people are still tuning in.
Across all HBO platforms, the fiery episode amassed a record 18.4 million viewers.
“Game of Thrones” final episode airs Sunday night.
