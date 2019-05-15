‘Game of Thrones’ fans demand remake of season 8, sign online petition

GOT fans are grumpy and full of terror

Vladimir Furdik as the Night King. (Source: HBO)
By Ed Payne | May 15, 2019 at 6:10 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 7:12 PM

(Gray News) – Fans of “Game of Thrones” are getting a bit surly as the show’s eighth and final season nears its end.

Some are demanding a redo.

Tens of thousands have signed a Change.org petition, calling for HBO to “remake ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 with competent writers.”

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!
Change.org

Last week’s episode, “The Bells,” was the lowest-rated ever on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite their misgivings, people are still tuning in.

Across all HBO platforms, the fiery episode amassed a record 18.4 million viewers.

“Game of Thrones” final episode airs Sunday night.

