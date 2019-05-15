First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Another strong storm system will be moving through the Southern Plains this weekend. As the storm system moves closer to the East Texas area, a line of strong to severe storms is expected to develop Saturday early afternoon and move into East Texas by late afternoon and into the early evening.
The main threats with this line of storms will be strong winds, but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. The possibility of heavy rainfall will once again cause some flooding concerns, especially near area lakes, rivers and creeks. The rain will move through the area and come to an end early Sunday morning and a break in the rain is likely Sunday afternoon.